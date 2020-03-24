Iowa man stopped, jailed near NP for false imprisonment

An Iowa man is in jail after troopers arrested him for holding a woman against her will as they drove Interstate 80. The two were stopped in North Platte. Nathaniel Hartness, 23, was arrested.

23-year-old Nathaniel Hartness was stopped in North Platte Monday evening. The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers were tipped by law enforcement in Waterloo, Iowa, Hartness was driving west on Interstate 80.

Troopers say they stopped Hartness and the woman near North Platte, and performed a traffic stop. The woman was driving at the time.

Hartness was arrested for false imprisonment. NSP investigators say additional charges are pending.

