Isolated thunderstorms possible Friday evening

Isolated t'storms possible Friday evening. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will once again develop Friday night as another upper level disturbance moves through the region. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out. Rain could also be heavy at times.

There is a good chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend as an upper level trough moves through the area. A cold front is expected to be hanging around the region as well. Some storms could be severe with rain possibly heavy at times.

An upper level high pressure ridge looks to build into the area next week. This will lead to smaller rain chances and very warm temperatures.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Partly sunny with a 30% chance for afternoon t'storms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. North-northeast winds at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. North winds at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and t'storms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.