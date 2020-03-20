Tom Brady joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Gray News) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially announced Friday six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady would be joining their team.

The 42-year-old had announced March 17 on Instagram that he would be leaving the New England Patriots.

“My football journey will take place elsewhere. ... I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England," he wrote.

Drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, the QB led the Patriots to an unprecedented level of success for an NFL team. He helped them reach the Super Bowl nine times since taking over as the starter in 2001.

The Patriots went to 13 AFC Championships games during that time, including a record eight consecutive appearances between 2011 and 2018.

