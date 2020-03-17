'It's stressful': Lincoln worker describes being out of work amid COVID-19 outbreak

While Lincoln grocery stores are thriving during the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses including restaurants are struggling to get business.

Source: (KOLN)

According to a press release, Gov. Ricketts issued an executive order to loosen the eligibility requirements for people applying for unemployment.

This is a list of changes the Governor is making for unemployment insurance:

Work search- This change applies to all workers filing for unemployment. While many job search efforts are conducted online, waiving the requirement to search for work is in line with the social distancing practices that are needed to limit the spread of COVID-19 and potential exposure to the disease. The change will also accommodate those workers who are temporarily impacted by COVID-19, including those who are in an unpaid status due to shutdown, quarantine, or because they are caring for a family member due to illness or facility closure.

Unpaid waiting week - This change will make the first week of eligibility payable rather than an unpaid waiting week and will help all unemployment recipients get their payments sooner.

Employer charging - Unemployment benefits are typically paid with contributions from employers. Nebraska Dept. of Labor will temporarily waive charges incurred by employers whose team members are filing claims related to COVID-19. Nebraska has a healthy Trust Fund that will be utilized to pay for unemployment benefits tied to COVID-19.

Lincoln waitress Taylor Walmsley said her boss cut hours after the restaurant had fewer customers who were eating in. While she isn't out of a job, she said she is still struggling to pay for things.

"I live off of tips because I am a waitress," Walmsley said, "So the fact that people aren't coming into the restaurant, it's making it difficult for me to pay my bills and stuff."

To help people who are currently out of work, Gov. Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Labor are allowing anyone to apply for unemployment insurance. Officials said they're waiving certain requirements to help those out of work.

"We're going to waive the requirement to search for work," Nebraska Dept. of Labor Commissioner John Albin said, "Cause right now we're trying to encourage people to not go out more than they already do."

People will be able to collect unemployment immediately rather than traditionally waiting a week. Those looking to apply for unemployment can go to the website neworks.nebraska.gov and fill out the form.

While Walmsley is still employed, she can try and collect on the unemployment insurance.

"It's stressful. It's very very stressful," Walmsley said, "And I'm trying to make the best out of it."

People can apply and collect on the unemployment insurance from March 22 through May 2. According to Gov. Ricketts' release, those dates could change as the situations with COVID-19 progress.