Ivanna Cone to hold fundraiser for CEDARS Home for Children

Photo: Veganbaking / CC BY-SA 2.0
By  | 
Posted:

Ivanna Cone in downtown Lincoln will be hosting an ice cream fundraiser on Tuesday to benefit CEDARS Home for Children.

The fundraiser will go from 5-9 p.m. at Ivanna Cone.

The business says 10 percent of all sales from that time frame will be donated to the origination.

 