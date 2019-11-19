"I've never wanted to be anything other than a police officer," Officer works to get back in uniform after shooting

For almost a year, Lincoln Police Officer Joshua Atkinson's uniform has been hanging in his closet.

Lincoln Police Officer Joshua Atkinson had his fourth surgery since he was shot last week, he now can't walk more than a few feet without a walker, or as he calls it- his chariot.

His badge and gun locked away, as he tries to heal from a gunshot wound that nearly ended his career.

Atkinson was shot December 29th, 2018.

"We responded to a call about a person with a knife," Atkinson said, "We didn't have a lot of information."

The person with the knife was Christopher Brennauer, who in a struggle with Atkinson and another officer Kyle Russell, stabbed Russell.

Atkinson said Brennauer also tried to stab him. Russell shot Brennauer before that could happen.

But a bullet from Russell's gun hit Atkinson too.

"It basically destroyed my entire knee," Atkinson said.

Since then the father of two hasn't been able to return to work as a full time police officer.

He's had four surgeries, nearly 100 physical therapy appointments and questioned what his future would hold more times than that.

"I've wanted to be a police officer since I was in the fourth grade, so it's been an emotional rollercoaster," Atkinson said. "I wasn't sure if I'd ever get back to work."

It's only been one week since his fourth, and hopefully final, surgery.

With the surgery, a total knee replacement came the answer he's been waiting for since the moment he was shot.

As long as his healing process goes to plan- he'll get to go back to being a police officer.

"It's going to be great," Atkinson said. "I can't wait for that."

Atkinson said he's not at all angry toward Officer Russell, in fact the two have become good friends since this incident happened.

