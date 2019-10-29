JROTC program teaches high school students about life after school

Lincoln Northeast High School is host to the only junior ROTC program in Lincoln to teach students about military and life skills.

JROTC members line up to have their uniforms inspected by the flight commander. (Source: Jared Austin/KOLN)

Retired Master Sergeant Trent Woodruff started the program in 2009, after serving in the Air Force.

He said, "We go from basic leadership skills to the exploration of space to the science of flight to life skills."

The program started with 71 students in 2009. Today, the program has more than 100 students.

Lincoln Northeast senior Tony Tran said he's not necessarily interested in the military, but the program has taught him several life skills.

"The goal is to make better citizens and it definitely made me better," Tran said.

Catherine Hubbard, also a senior at Lincoln Northeast, had family members in the program.

She said the program has taught her several things she can take with her after high school.

"My favorite part is the leadership experience I get and the connections I make with people," she said.

Although the program is designed to learn about the military, Woodruff said only 12 percent of the cadets go into the military.

Students said they have some interest in the military, but also want to pursue other things after high school.