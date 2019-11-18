Jack Eichorst sentenced for Possession of Child Porn

Jack Eichorst, the son of former University of Nebraska Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst, has been sentenced to six months in jail for two misdemeanor counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Each count carried a term of 90 days. The sentences are to be served one after the other.

One charge had been amended from an initial felony filing.

Eichorst entered No Contest pleas to both. His attorneys have indicated that they plan to appeal.

The Eichorst family has said that Jack Eichorst has Autism. They've said he has significant developmental disabilities and special needs.