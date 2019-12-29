Jackknifed semi shuts down westbound I-80 at Wood River

WOOD RIVER, Neb. (WOWT)- As wintry weather added muscle on its trek across Nebraska Sunday, Interstate 80 was shut down westbound at Wood River due to a jackknifed semi blocking the road.
The Nebraska State Patrol advised against travel where the snow has moved in over parts of west, north and central Nebraska.
This was preceded by rain in some areas and as temperatures fell that set up the threat of icy road conditions as well.
Westbound traffic is being directed north to Highway 30 while crews respond to this crash. https://t.co/dVhQzb6F6Z— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) December 29, 2019