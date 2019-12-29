Jackknifed semi shuts down westbound I-80 at Wood River

Slippery conditions caused a semi to jackknife shutting down westbound Interstate 80 at Wood River Sunday morning. (Source: Nebraska State Patrol)
Updated: Sun 11:12 AM, Dec 29, 2019

WOOD RIVER, Neb. (WOWT)- As wintry weather added muscle on its trek across Nebraska Sunday, Interstate 80 was shut down westbound at Wood River due to a jackknifed semi blocking the road.

The Nebraska State Patrol advised against travel where the snow has moved in over parts of west, north and central Nebraska.

This was preceded by rain in some areas and as temperatures fell that set up the threat of icy road conditions as well.


 