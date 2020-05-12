Janicek to run against Sasse for U.S. Senate seat

Democrat Chris Janicek will face incumbent Ben Sasse who did have a challenger but easily defeated Republican Matt Innis.

Democrat Chris Janicek, Republican Incumbent Ben Sasse will face off in the General Election for a U.S. Senate seat.

The Democratic primary was much larger in the Senate than the House race with seven candidates.

Janicek pulled away early and was declared the winner.

"This election coming up is not about moving further right or further left it's about moving our state and our country forward," said Janicek. "It's about the right ideas for the people of this state."

Senator Sasse is the former president of Midland University. He is a conservative who hasn't always sided with President Trump.

Senator Deb Fischer holds Nebraska's other seat, she is not up for reelection until 2024.

