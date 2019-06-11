Jazz in June concert moving to Bourbon Theatre

Tuesday's Jazz in June concert will be relocated to the Bourbon Theatre, 1415 O Street, due to impending inclement weather. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the concert starting at 7 p.m. The vendor marketplace is canceled.

Seating is first come, first served. Attendees are welcome to bring their own chairs as seating is limited. Outside food and beverages are not permitted.

VIP ticket holders, Rhythm Club members and sponsors should check in at the front door upon arrival and a volunteer will direct them to their seats.

After being rained out in 2014, the Evening in Brazil ensemble — consisting of university professors from around the country — returns to play Jazz in June. The group’s guitarist is Christopher Neale, director of research at the University of Nebraska’s Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute and a Brazil native. Other members include Mike Christiansen, Eric Nelson, Linda Linford, Lars Yorgason, Don Keipp and Travis Taylor. The ensemble debuted in 2009 at Utah State University, playing music from the bossa nova movement. The show was well-received and has become an annual tradition. The June 11 program will include classic works by Grammy Award-winning musician Antônio Carlos Jobim and other music exploring different regional rhythms of Brazil.

For more information on Jazz in June, visit https://jazzinjune.com.

