Jefferson County Sheriff responds to gunshots in residential area near Fairbury public schools

Jefferson County Communications received a call of gunshots being fired at a residence near the 1000 block 4th Street on Thursday. The incident occurred at around 11:12 a.m.

According to officials, the reporting party stated that 21-year-old Trace Peters had shown up at his residence and fired a pistol in the area of his house, then ran off toward the south.

Fairbury public schools were notified of the incident and went into lockout. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies established a perimeter of the area and the suspect was discovered hiding in a garage in the area of the residence.

Trace Peters was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered hidden in the garage, as well as items of illegal narcotics (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia was found on Trace Peters person.

The firearm discovered at the scene was identified as a black pistol with a defaced serial number. Four empty shell casings were also recovered at the scene.

Upon further investigation at the scene, another male subject identified as 39-year-old Jason Blake was arrested for Obstruction of a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest.

Trace Peters was charged with Terroristic Threats, Use of A Firearm to Commit a Felony, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Defaced Firearm and Flight to Avoid Arrest.

Both suspects are currently being housed at the Jefferson County Jail. This matter remains under investigation at this time.

