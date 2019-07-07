Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office looking for person involved in potential homicide.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a person involved in a potential homicide.

An officer with the Beatrice Police Department had been given information that a shooting had occurred in Crystal Springs Park in Fairbury. Officers were given the names of possible suspects and a description of a vehicle that was involved.

Deputies say 31-year-old Justin “Crash” Crenshaw is the suspected shooter. Crenshaw could be in a 2013 Silver Honda with Texas license plate number CVZ4221. Crenshaw is a white male, 6’2”, 240 pounds, with hazel eyes, brown hair, and a tattoo of a cross on his right shoulder.

Crenshaw may be accompanied by a 21-years-old Caitlyn Grable, 5’2”, 198 pounds, with blue eyes, brown or pink hair.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says these people should be considered armed and dangerous. If they are observed do not approach them and immediately contact local law enforcement via 911.

Anyone with information on these subjects is encouraged to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office 402-729-2284 or the Nebraska State Patrol 402-422-1494.

Officials are still attempting to locate victims or their remains.