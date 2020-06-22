Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responds to a stabbing in Fairbury

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing in Fairbury on Sunday. Deputies were called to an apartment complex located near 7th Street and 568th Avenue.

Upon arrival at the scene, the suspect was identified as a female known as Courtney Nicholson.

Deputies were able to contain the initial scene. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office then received a call that Nicholson was located two blocks to the north at another apartment complex making threats to residents there.

Deputies went to that area and, after a brief struggle, Nicholson was taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim in this incident was transported to Jefferson Community Health and Life and treated for her injuries. Nicholson remains in custody at this time and is charged with 1st Degree Assault, two Counts of Terroristic Threats, and Use of a Weapon to commit a Felony.