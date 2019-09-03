Jefferson Elementary receives new washer, dryer

The North Platte community came together on Tuesday to give a very special gift to a local elementary school.

After donating a freezer to the North Platte High School food pantry last spring, Jason and Lori Hansen of Midwest Family Financial saw the opportunity to make anther contribution -- donating a washer and dryer to Jefferson Elementary School. Delivered on Tuesday, this new resource will open several opportunities for the staff to help families and students.

"We've been blessed, so it's an honor to be able to give back and provide for -- what we can for our community," Jason Hansen said.

Jefferson elementary Principal Traci Costlow said she doesn't want the lack of clean laundry to be a barrier for kids attending class, as she experienced that exact situation at a previous school.

"So we worked out a plan for them to drop off their laundry and we washed it during the day and were able to get that back to them at the end of the day," Costlow said.

Costlow said her primary goal is to make sure kids are happy and comfortable when going to school, recognizing that accidents can happen at any time during the day.

"So it's a way for us to get 'em back to class right away, wash their clothes for them, and send them home in their clean clothes at the end of the day," Costlow said.

Costlow also said she is thankful to have the support of several community members in this endeavor, including the Hansens, Great Plains Reality, State Farm and Pro Computing. The washer and dryer are available for any student who needs them.