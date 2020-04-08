Jennifer Ortega joins 10/11 NOW as evening anchor

We are excited to announce Jennifer Ortega is joining the 10/11 NOW news team as co-anchor of our 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts alongside Bill Schammert, Chief Meteorologist Ken Siemek and Sports Director Kevin Sjuts.

If her name or face is familiar it's because Jennifer has been reporting and anchoring in Nebraska since 2018.

Jennifer was most recently the weekend evening anchor and reporter at our sister station, WOWT in Omaha. While there she covered the bomb cyclone that triggered record flooding in the state. Since then, she's told dozens of stories about families struggling to recover from the devastating floodwaters.

During the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, Jennifer was on the front lines at Eppley Airfield when the first travelers quarantined from the Diamond Princess cruise ship landed in Omaha.

Jennifer is bilingual, fluent in Spanish and English. She was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico and raised in South Florida. Her hobbies include riding her bike, spending time with her husband and taking her three West Highland Terriers to the park.

Jennifer enjoys meeting people in the community, so don't hesitate to send her a Facebook message.

Jennifer will make her on-air debut Wednesday evening on 10/11 NOW at 6 p.m.