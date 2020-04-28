Jerry Dishong documentary completed, 13 years in the making

A documentary that focuses on the hard work and dedication of legendary Newscaster Jerry Dishong is completed and available to watch.

Legacy of a Newsman was thought of as Filmmaker Mark Meisenheimer and his friends over a beer over 13 years ago.

Meisenheimer and Jake Peterson wanted to show the uniqueness and colorfulness of Jerry Dishong.

After Meisenheimer left Scottsbluff and the business after being a Sports Anchor promoted to Sports Director from 1996 to 1998, he would still tell stories about Dishong.

Someone stated that he should make a documentary about him so he jumped on the opportunity.

In this film, it pays tribute to Dishong and his half of century of dedication in Western Nebraska and Eastern Wyoming.

The film starts with a synthesis of the project, Jerry’s story, the media industry changes and challenges, evolution of media including where it has been, where it is going and what Dishong meant in all of it.

It also includes responses in clips from News personnel all across the world.

“Ultimately, what we want to do is pay a tribute to Jerry and so many of the qualities that he reflects,” said Mark Meisenheimer, Filmmaker. “The kindness, hardworking and honest qualities that we are reflective of the people of Western Nebraska.”

With every project, there are challenges.

These challenges include a lot of travel, getting people to talk and equipment.

Meisenheimer states that Dishong doesn’t think of himself as a Newsman.

Dishong thinks of himself more as a friend of the people.

“We want to recognize what Jerry has done for the industry,” said Mark Meisenheimer, Filmmaker. “He is a broadcast pioneer. You can look at it in a way as Jerry being a great civic minded person. When he served his community for a half a century, how many people are willing to give that much.”

The film can be viewed on Amazon Prime. If you have an account, it is free to watch.

Meisenheimer has talked to Dishong recently about the film, COVID-19 impacts and how it feels to be closer to his family.

The best way to support the film is by liking, commenting, sharing and spreading it.

A preview can also be seen on Youtube by clicking linkable text goes here

