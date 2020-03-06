Jerry Seinfeld to perform at Lied Center on May 8

Jerry Seinfeld will return to the Lied Center for Performing Arts stage at 7 p.m. May 8.

Tickets, which start at $55, go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. March 13. They can be purchased at https://liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 or at the Lied Center box office, 301 N. 12th St.

Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere. His latest projects include the Emmy-nominated web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” and the Netflix special “Jerry Before Seinfeld.” He continues to perform nationally and internationally.

Seinfeld starred in his eponymous NBC sitcom — the so-called “show about nothing” — from 1989 to 1998. His other credits include “The Larry Sanders Show,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Bee Movie.”

Seinfeld is currently wrapping up a residency at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

For more information on this show and others, visit the Lied Center website.