Despite recovery for broken bone, Jimmy Carter to teach Sunday school

Former President Jimmy Carter will be teaching Sunday school after all.

Maranatha Baptist Church posted on Facebook on Tuesday that Carter changed his mind and said he felt well enough to teach.

Earlier, it was reported he would miss a second week teaching Sunday school as he recovers from a fall that resulted in a broken pelvis.

Maranatha Baptist Church posted an update late Monday requesting prayers for the 95-year-old Carter and his family during the healing process.

Carter has been teaching Sunday school for decades, and big crowds typically show up at his small church in Plains, Georgia, to hear his lessons.

But Carter was injured when he fell on Oct. 21, and aides say he's recovering at home following a hospital stay.

Carter is the oldest living U.S. ex-president ever, and he has fallen at least three times this year. The first fall in the spring required hip replacement surgery.

