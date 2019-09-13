Join the Husker Gameday Live Blog with Kevin Sjuts

Nebraska returns home to Memorial Stadium on Saturday evening, as the Huskers complete non-conference play against Northern Illinois.

Kickoff under the lights in Lincoln is set for shortly after 7 p.m. CT, with national television coverage on FS1 and radio coverage available on the Husker Sports Network from Learfield-IMG.

During the game, join our live blog with 10/11 NOW Sports Director Kevin Sjuts. The live blog will begin shortly before kickoff and can be found directly below this text. App users will need to tap "Additional Content Available". Please note, the blog may take a few seconds to load.