Join the Husker Gameday live blog with Dan Corey

Nebraska opens Big Ten Conference play on Saturday night with the Huskers traveling to Champaign to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini. The prime time tilt at Illinois' Memorial Stadium is set to kick off shortly after 7 p.m. CT, with national television coverage on BTN and radio coverage available on the Husker Sports Network from Learfield-IMG.

Join the Husker Gameday live blog with 10/11 NOW Sports Anchor Dan Corey. The live chat will begin shortly before kickoff and is located directly below this text. App users will need to tap 'Additional Content Available.' The live blog may take a few seconds to load.