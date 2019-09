Nebraska returns to Memorial Stadium on Saturday night for a prime-time showdown against No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes. The game is set to kick off shortly after 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC. Radio coverage of the game will be available on the Husker Sports Network.

The live chat with Kevin Sjuts will begin shortly before kickoff and is located directly below this text. App users tap "Additional Content Available". It may take a few seconds for the live chat to load.