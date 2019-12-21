Jr. Stars donate 800+ items to Barnabas Community

The Barnabas Community here in Lincoln got a nice Christmas delivery on Saturday, thanks to the Lincoln Jr. Stars.

Players piled into the building with their hands full of boxes with everything from blankets to hand warmers.

They were able to raise over $400 and collected over 800 items.

The Executive Director of Barnabas says they are always in need of donations and couldn't be more thankful for all of the things brought in by the Jr. Stars.

"It's incredible, we have people coming in here all the time asking for socks and hats and gloves and toiletries and so forth, and so those are some of the main things they collected for us,” said Dwight Thiemann.

"We're here today to support our community obviously we realize this time of year, not everyone is as fortunate so as a sports team we love to give back to the community and share our love and passion with others,” said Jr. Stars player, Payton West.

Saturday’s donation was all part of, "Hat Tricks for the Holidays," which were items collected at Jr. Stars games.