Judah & the Lion concert moved to Bourbon Theater

Judah & the Lion concert slated for Pinewood Bowl Theater on Wednesday, August 14 has been moved to the Bourbon Theatre located at 1415 O Street, Lincoln, NE. The new showtime is 8:00 p.m., doors at 7:00 p.m.

Judah & the Lion tickets previously purchased for Pinewood Bowl Theater will be honored at the Bourbon Theatre. Will call tickets can be picked up at the Bourbon Theatre Ticket office starting on Tuesday, August 13 from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., and Wednesday, August 14 from 11:00 a.m. through the start of the show.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Bourbon Theatre Ticket Office located at 1415 O Street, Lincoln, NE and online at www.bourbontheatre.com.