Judge finds NU professor not guilty of vandalism

A Lancaster County Court judge found a University of Nebraska professor not guilty of vandalism.

Online court records show in a bench trial on Friday, Judge Joseph Dalton found Patricia Wonch Hill not guilty of misdemeanor injure or destroy property of another.

Wonch Hill is a research assistant professor of sociology at the University of Nebraska.

On February 19th, Lincoln Police issued one citation to Wonch Hill for the three vandalism cases that took place in October 2018.

LPD said all three of the vandalisms were reported on October 21, 2018. Police said Wonch Hill vandalized two of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's political signs and a glass door at Senator Deb Fischer's Office.

The vandalized sign showed Fortenberry with cartoon-ish, googly eyes and his name was changed to "Fartenberry."

Betsy Riot stickers were found on Senator Fischer's office.

At the time of the citation in February 2019, police said it was fingerprints left at the scene that led them to Wonch Hill.

Court records show prosecutors also dropped a second misdemeanor injure or destroy property of another charge against Wonch Hill.