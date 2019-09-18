Judge takes abandoned Kearney babies away from parents

The parents of two babies who were abandoned formally lost their rights to the children Tuesday.

A Buffalo County judge formally terminated the rights of the parents of the twin boys who were left behind in February at CHI Health Good Samaritan hospital in Kearney.

The boys, identified as Andrew and Tyler, were born February second. The boys were born prematurely and had to be placed in the hospital's neo-natal intensive care unit. Hospital officials later reported that the birth mother left without taking the children with her.

Since then the boys have been in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services.

After a series of court hearings, the judge ruled that state officials had made reasonable efforts to make it possible for the boys to return home, but that ultimately it would be contrary to their welfare.

Another hearing on the status of the babies is scheduled later this year.

