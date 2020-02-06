Judge recuses herself from Aubrey Trail death-penalty panel

A new judge will need to be selected for Aubrey Trail’s death penalty case.

One of the judges who was supposed to serve on the three-judge sentencing panel has recused herself.

Judge Julie Smith helped draft the state’s current execution protocol for lethal injection while she worked for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The defense argued there would be an appearance of impropriety if smith were to sit on the sentencing panel.

Smith has agreed to recuse herself – in order to avoid that appearance.

The chief justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court to select another judge at random to serve on the panel.

Trail was convicted of killing and dismembering Sydney Loofe. His death penalty hearing is currently set to begin June 23.