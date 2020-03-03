June trial set for Utah trucker

A June trial is scheduled for a Utah truck driver for his part in a January car crash that killed a Wisconsin woman on Interstate 80 near Grand Island.

The crash happened January 5 on I-80 about four miles west of the Grand Island exit. A semi driven by Peterson Black, 37, Talorville, UT, was west-bound when it went out of control, crossed the median and went onto the east-bound lanes.

An oncoming Subaru Forester went under the tank trailer of the semi. The car's driver, William Niedermeier, 72, of Wisconsin was taken to CHI Health St. Francis for injuries and was later treated and released. His wife, Mary Niedermeier, 72, died at the scene.

Black is charged in Hall County with felony Motor Vehicle Homicide while under the Influence of Alcohol, Refusal to Submit to a Breath Test and making an Improper U-Turn.

Black Tuesday pleaded not guilty to all three charges. A judge set trial for Black June 15.

If convicted on the felony charge, Black could get up to 20 years in prison.

