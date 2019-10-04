Junkstock Harvest Edition: October 4-6

Junkstock: Harvest Edition is back at Sycamore Farms October 4-6, 2019. This marks their 20th show and the start of fall with shopping, a new pumpkin house, hayrack rides, bonfires, and other fall favorites. Featuring 180+ vintage vendors and makers from across the US, 19+ food trucks & 13 artisan food vendors, 8 bands, a beer garden with pumpkin beer, and more.

The new giant pumpkin house is sure to be a show stopper. At 15 feet tall by 15 feet wide the structure is made with real pumpkins. "I love to bring new big ideas and experiences to Junkstock that people have never seen before," said Sara Alexander, Junkstock founder. "We love everything about harvest here at Sycamore Farms and our pumpkin house idea really just takes it to the next level. Forget about farmhouse chic- pumpkin house chic is going to be the hot new trend. After seeing this masterpiece come to life I want to live in a house made of pumpkins this fall and we think everyone else will too."

Junkstock: Harvest Edition runs Friday, October 4 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for those with early bird passes), Saturday, October 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The pet friendly event is $10 at the gate per day or $20 for the whole weekend. Children 12 and younger are free. Kids activities include a petting zoo, face painting, bounce houses, and more.

For a full list of vendors, bands, food trucks and kids activities visit: junkstock.com. Parking is free at the farm. Junkstock is located at Sycamore Farms at 1150 River Road Dr. in Waterloo, NE, just North of Dodge off at 228th St. It is important to note that Blondo Street just north of the farm will be closed for construction during the event and Dodge Street or Maple Street are the recommended routes for travel to the farm.