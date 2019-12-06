Junkstock rebuilds after flood for annual Winter Wonderland Holiday Market

Sycamore Farms in Waterloo becomes a winter wonderland Friday for Junkstock’s annual holiday market. This year though, it almost didn’t happen.

The farm has been busy with workers preparing for the festival that Mother Nature nearly wiped out.

For Winter Wonderland, the 4-day festival involves transforming Junkstock into a vintage holiday market.

Craig Marshall and crews are building Santa’s Mountain from the Christmas Story movie. It’s complete with a throne for the big man himself and this year there’s even a special spot for Elsa.

Nine months ago things were much less magical. The Elkhorn River flooded the farm.

“There’s probably not a day that goes by that I don’t remember that it was devastating,” said Marshall.

Nearly 132 acres covered in water, sand, and mud.

“It’s been quite the experience, kind of something you never want to happen,” said Marshall.

Since then there’s been a lot of scrubbing, sweeping, cleaning, and what Junkstock does best, repurposing.

“There came a point where we had to realize certain things, electrical things like Christmas lights like that they needed to be tossed,” said Danelle Schlegelmilch, a Junkstock Organizer. “It was a lot to kind of go through and see what we could clean up and bring back to life."

The mountain has been reconstructed and the Wonderland is ready to stand tall once again.

Winter Wonderland at Junkstock runs this weekend starting Friday through Sunday and then the following weekend as well.