Junkstock returns to the farm

After floods in March that forced the Junkstock spring show to the Sarpy County Fairgrounds, the market is back home on the farm.

Junkstock is getting ready for the summer show called "Underneath the Stars." According to the show web page, it's night event that ushers in the start of summer under the stars at Sycamore Farms June 21-23. Twinkle lights, hot air balloon launches, a vintage Ferris wheel, solstice bonfires, and fireflies will transform the century-old farm into a dreamy summer night destination. The summer market will feature 130 vendors, live music, food trucks and more.

But it took quite a bit to get to this point. You'll remember that Sycamore Farms was severely damaged by flood waters from the Elkhorn river during the historic Nebraska flooding in March. It's taken the work of volunteers and the owners of the show to bring it all back to the farm again. In fact, the spring Junkstock show was held at the Sarpy County Fairgrounds because the farm was not yet ready to support visitors. "We really depended on volunteers and tons of people in the community who came out, church groups, volunteer groups," Junkstock PR manager Danelle Schlegelmilch said. "It's really been a team effort, and we are so humbled and grateful that we've had all of this help, just because we didn't have flood insurance like many of our neighbors, so we really did depend on the help and kindness of others to get us through this."