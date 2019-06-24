Juror for Gregory Cody trial shares view

A juror in the Gregory Cody criminal trial explains what evidence was the turning point in his decision and why he felt it was so important to share his view of the case.

The juror tells 10/11 NOW that he wants people to know sexual assault can occur in consensual relationships and he says for him, that's what the evidence suggested in this case.

As for his decision, he says there was one phone call in particular that proved to him there was a sexual assault.

Seth Mackie was one of the jurors who sat through the nine day trial of Gregory Cody and helped decide his fate.

He says the days of testimony to him, were full of he said, she said until the victim testified about an incident in 2017 reported to NSP where the pair met up in the parking lot of the Lincoln Children's Zoo.

"And he got behind her, and put here in a choke hold with one arm,” said Mackie.

The victim told jurors in court, Cody then sexually assaulted her.

Mackie says in court he heard a phone call recorded by NSP where investigators attached a microphone to her phone and had her call Cody about the incident.

"'You told me to stop and I didn't stop', I haven't heard those words used for something else,” said Mackie.

Mackie says in the call, Cody didn't admit to sexual assault but the language he used made it obvious to him an assault happened.

But Mackie adds there was also evidence that suggested to him at times the relationship was consensual.

"Sexual assault is something that anyone is capable of doing if they act without appropriate consent from their partner. That is what I found Gregory Cody guilty of,” said Mackie.

Mackie says during and after the trial, he realized that consent is something he thinks needs to be talked about more.

"We don't really have well established societal norms for how to handle consent. For how to make sure that were receiving consent, but also how to make sure we're giving consent,” said Mackie.

Cody will be sentenced on August 29th at 8:30 a.m. He faces up to 50 years in prison.

State law says anyone convicted of first degree sexual assault must register as a sex offender.