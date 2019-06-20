Jury now deliberating Gregory Cody's fate in sexual assault trial

After a week and a half long trial, former Lincoln Police Officer Gregory Cody's fate is in the hands of eight men and six women.

Gregory Cody testifies in court Wednesday. (Source: KOLN)

Final arguments wrapped up in Cody's first-degree sexual assault trial around 4:30 p.m.

The prosecutor argued that Cody was using and abusing his power as a police officer to threaten and coerce the victim into a sexual relationship.

"He's talked about the power that even his duty belt has," said prosecutor Amy Goodro. "He testified that all he has to do is move his hand to his taser to gain compliance as an officer. He knows with the slight movement of his hand he can gain control."

The defense argued that the relationship between Cody and the victim was completely consensual because there were several sexual encounters.

"If it weren't consensual, it would not have progressed in this way," said defense attorney John Ball. "Talking leads to joking which leads to flirting and then sex talk and oral sex which then leads to that sexual intercourse. If it weren't consensual, it would stay just friends."

Final arguments started around 2 p.m. and lasted 2 1/2 hours. At 4:30, the judge instructed the jury to deliberate. He said they are not allowed to adjourn until at least 8:30 tonight. They can come to a verdict before then, and can deliberate for as long as they want, but they can adjourn at 8:30. If there is no verdict then, they must reconvene at 8:30 tomorrow morning.

If he's convicted, Cody faces between 1 and 50 years in prison.