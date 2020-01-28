Justin Bieber announces June concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Popstar Justin Bieber has announced his tour schedule for 2020, which includes a summer stop in Lincoln.

The Changes Tour, featuring Bieber and guests Kehlani and Jaden Smith will include a performance at Pinnacle Bank Arena June 16.

Bieber also announced his fifth studio album called CHANGES will arrive Friday, February 14.

Tickets for the performance also go on sale to the general public starting February 14.

This will be Bieber’s second stop at PBA, after performing in Lincoln in June, 2016.