Justin Bieber postpones tour, including June concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena

In light of the current public health crisis, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for The Changes Tour. This includes the June 16 concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

"While Justin – along with his band, dancers and crew - has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost," his team said. "Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone."

Fans are asked to hold their tickets and they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates is TBA.