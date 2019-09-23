Young girl taken to hospital after shooting

North Platte Police are at a home on East 12th street. Police confirm a young girl was shot by her brother. Police say the 8-year-old boy accidentally shot his 4-year-old sister. (SOURCE: Jace Barraclough/KNOP-TV)
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. North Platte Police are investigating a shooting at a home on East 12th Street. Police confirm a young girl was shot by her brother. Officer Jeremiah Johnson says the 8-year-old boy accidentally shot his 4-year-old sister.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officer Johnson said he would be providing updates throughout the day.

