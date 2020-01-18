KOLN-TV tower in Beaver Crossing collapses during ice storm

Portions of the 10/11 viewing area are experiencing technical difficulties Saturday following a tower collapse overnight.

The main KOLN tower at Beaver Crossing collapsed during the ice storm. 10/11 NOW engineers are working with our cable providers to bring our signals back as quickly as possible.

Lincoln over the air viewers can re-scan to bring KOLN channel 10 stations back.

There were no injuries when the 1,500 foot tower fell.

10/11 NOW appreciates the patience of our viewers during this time.