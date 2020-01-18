KOLN-TV tower in Beaver Crossing collapses during ice storm

The KOLN-TV tower at Beaver Crossing collapsed due to an ice storm during the early morning hours of January 18, 2020. (Source: KOLN)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 10:49 AM, Jan 18, 2020

BEAVER CROSSING, Neb. (KOLN) - Portions of the 10/11 viewing area are experiencing technical difficulties Saturday following a tower collapse overnight.

The main KOLN tower at Beaver Crossing collapsed during the ice storm. 10/11 NOW engineers are working with our cable providers to bring our signals back as quickly as possible.

Lincoln over the air viewers can re-scan to bring KOLN channel 10 stations back.

There were no injuries when the 1,500 foot tower fell.

10/11 NOW appreciates the patience of our viewers during this time.

Other ways to get 10/11 News and connect with us:
1011 NOW app
1011 NOW Weather app
1011 News on Facebook
@1011_News on Twitter
@1011news on Instagram

 