KOLN-TV tower in Beaver Crossing collapses during ice storm

BEAVER CROSSING, Neb. (KOLN) - Portions of the 10/11 viewing area are experiencing technical difficulties Saturday following a tower collapse overnight.
The main KOLN tower at Beaver Crossing collapsed during the ice storm. 10/11 NOW engineers are working with our cable providers to bring our signals back as quickly as possible.
Lincoln over the air viewers can re-scan to bring KOLN channel 10 stations back.
There were no injuries when the 1,500 foot tower fell.
10/11 NOW appreciates the patience of our viewers during this time.
Other ways to get 10/11 News and connect with us:
1011 NOW app
1011 NOW Weather app
1011 News on Facebook
@1011_News on Twitter
@1011news on Instagram