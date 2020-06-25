KPD: Bat and knife used to kill dog

On Wednesday June 24, 2020 at approximately 1:30 a.m., the Kearney Police Department received information regarding the abuse of a dog at Countryside Trailer Court, 1920 15th Avenue in Kearney.

Kearney Police Officers immediately launched an investigation into the incident leading them to identify the person responsible for the abuse. Witnesses reported the dog had “nipped at” an adult female at the residence, causing the dog owner to become upset with his dog. The investigation revealed a baseball bat and knife were used by the suspect during the incident resulting in the death of the dog. The animal remains were transported to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter.

Twenty-one year old, Khaleem Baringer has been arrested for Cruelty to an Animal (Class IIIA Felony), and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony (Class II). He is currently being held at the Buffalo County Jail.