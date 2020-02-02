KPD rescues two from ice at Ft. Kearny

Officers with the Kearney Police Department rescued two people after they fell through the ice at Ft. Kearny Sunday.

Police said they saved a mother and her daughter's seven-year-old friend from the water. They said the child ran after a small dog that went onto the ice, and fell through herself.

Police said the call came in around 3 p.m. They rescued both within half an hour using a flotation device connected to a long rope. Officers threw the bag about 80 to 90 ft. from the shoreline to pull the victims to safety.

Both the woman and child were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan. They're expected to be okay.

The Buffalo and Kearney County Sheriff's Offices, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and CHI Good Samaritan Emergency Services assisted in the rescue.

Police warn everyone to be careful in warmer temperatures as the ice may be thinner than it appears.