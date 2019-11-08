Kansas man charged in death of Nebraska girl

A northeast Kansas man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 4-year-old granddaughter.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Thursday that 56-year-old Timothy Wayne Funk Sr., of Silver Lake, KS, was charged in the July death of Brandy Funk. He is also charged with two counts of aggravated endangering a child.

Brandy, of Beatrice, Nebraska, died July 23 at a Silver Lake home.

Authorities did not release any further information Thursday.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Funk remains jailed in Shawnee County Jail Thursday afternoon on $500,000 bond.

Funk was discharged from state prison in August 2012 after serving time for driving under the influence, fourth or subsequent offense in June 2008.

His first court appearance will be Friday at 10:30 a.m.

