Kane Brown coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena

Multi-Platinum, 3X AMA award-winning artist Kane Brown announced Friday he will make a stop in Lincoln in May.
Brown will stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on May 7.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 15.
Kane Brown’s Worldwide Beautiful Tour will kick off officially on February 2nd, 2020 internationally in Dublin, Ireland following Brown’s sold-out Los Angeles Staples Center headlining date on January 9th as part of the Staples Center 20th Anniversary Celebration.
The Worldwide Beautiful Tour will make stops in the US, Europe and Canada. Starting in Dublin (2/2), the tour will also head to London (2/4), Amsterdam (2/5), Paris (2/6), and Berlin (2/8) before circling back to kick-off the North American leg of the tour on February 29th. Country hitmakers Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane also join The Worldwide Beautiful Tour lineup, with each rotating direct support slots throughout the tour. An additional first of four opening acts will be announced in 2020.
Kane Brown's 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour Dates:
Feb. 2 — Dublin @ Academy Dublin
Feb. 4 — London @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
Feb. 5 — Amsterdam @ Melkweg
Feb. 6 — Paris @ L’Alhambra
Feb. 8 — Berlin @ Metropol
Feb. 29 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
March 1 — Allentown, Penn. @ PPL Center
March 5 — Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena
March 6 — Albany, N.Y. @ Times Union Center
March 7 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
March 19 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre
March 20 — Oshawa, Ontario @ Tribute Communities Centre
March 21 — London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens
March 26 — North Charleston, South Carolina @ North Charleston Coliseum
March 28 — Jacksonville, Fla.* @ Daily’s Place
April 23 — Tupelo, Miss. @ BancorpSouth Arena
April 24 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
April 25 — Lafayette, La. @ CAJUNDOME
April 30 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center
May 1 — Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena
May 7 — Lincoln, Neb.* @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
May 8 — Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center
May 9 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
*Jacksonville, Florida tickets will go on-sale Friday, December 6th and Lincoln, Nebraska tickets will go on-sale Friday, November 15th at 12pm local time.