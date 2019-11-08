Kane Brown coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena

Multi-Platinum, 3X AMA award-winning artist Kane Brown announced Friday he will make a stop in Lincoln in May.

Brown will stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on May 7.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 15.

Kane Brown’s Worldwide Beautiful Tour will kick off officially on February 2nd, 2020 internationally in Dublin, Ireland following Brown’s sold-out Los Angeles Staples Center headlining date on January 9th as part of the Staples Center 20th Anniversary Celebration.

The Worldwide Beautiful Tour will make stops in the US, Europe and Canada. Starting in Dublin (2/2), the tour will also head to London (2/4), Amsterdam (2/5), Paris (2/6), and Berlin (2/8) before circling back to kick-off the North American leg of the tour on February 29th. Country hitmakers Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane also join The Worldwide Beautiful Tour lineup, with each rotating direct support slots throughout the tour. An additional first of four opening acts will be announced in 2020.

Kane Brown's 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour Dates:

Feb. 2 — Dublin @ Academy Dublin

Feb. 4 — London @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

Feb. 5 — Amsterdam @ Melkweg

Feb. 6 — Paris @ L’Alhambra

Feb. 8 — Berlin @ Metropol

Feb. 29 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

March 1 — Allentown, Penn. @ PPL Center

March 5 — Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena

March 6 — Albany, N.Y. @ Times Union Center

March 7 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

March 19 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 20 — Oshawa, Ontario @ Tribute Communities Centre

March 21 — London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens

March 26 — North Charleston, South Carolina @ North Charleston Coliseum

March 28 — Jacksonville, Fla.* @ Daily’s Place

April 23 — Tupelo, Miss. @ BancorpSouth Arena

April 24 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

April 25 — Lafayette, La. @ CAJUNDOME

April 30 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

May 1 — Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena

May 7 — Lincoln, Neb.* @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 8 — Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

May 9 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

*Jacksonville, Florida tickets will go on-sale Friday, December 6th and Lincoln, Nebraska tickets will go on-sale Friday, November 15th at 12pm local time.

