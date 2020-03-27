Kawasaki Motors announces temporary shutdown due to COVID-19

Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. announced it is shutting down beginning Monday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kawasaki Motors, located in Northwest Lincoln, said it expects to be closed for two weeks but that could be extended dependent upon changes in the local COVID-19 situation and direction from the local, state or federal government.

Information for employees during this time is available here.

Kawasaki Motors produces all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, personal watercraft, recreation utility vehicles, and passenger rail cars.

