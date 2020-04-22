Kawasaki Motors resuming production next week

Kawasaki Motors announced some of its employees will be getting back to work next week. The Lincoln based company shut down operations on March 30 due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Kawasaki will resume production of its Railcar and Aerospace divisions on April 27 and the Consumer Products division on May 4.

The company said it has created a detailed safety plan to insure the safety of all employees. The plan includes temperature audits of employees while at work. If a temperature is found to be above 100.4 degrees the employee will be asked to go home. All employees will be required to wear a face covering. Kawasaki said employees are welcome to create their own face covering and will be provided one if needed.

"We are confident we are following all necessary protocols and providing the safest possible work environment for our employees," said Jason Hellbusch, Director of Administration.

The company said it is providing "multiple leave options" for employees who do not feel comfortable returning to work at this time.

"The health of our employees, and their families and friends, are the priority in these difficult times," Hellbusch said. "We also have a responsibility to provide our employees with good, steady jobs, which requires that Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., U.S.A. (KMM) be financially strong. This means getting back to work and making great Kawasaki products as soon as possible, while maintaining a safe working environment."

Kawasaki Motors produces all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, personal watercraft, recreation utility vehicles, and passenger rail cars.