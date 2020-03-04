Kearney: No burning until further notice

Due to dry conditions the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Jim Tacha is issuing a burning ban until we receive measurable moisture. There is always a statewide open burning ban on all bonfires, outdoor rubbish fires, and fires for the purpose of clearing land, however, a permit can be obtained from the local fire chief on a form prescribed by the State of Nebraska.

No Open Burn Permits will be issued in an effort to preserve the lives and property of the citizens we serve in our fire district. Warmer conditions, lack of winter moisture and low relative humidity have caused vegetation to dry quickly. Fire Chief Jim Tacha also encourages residents to avoid burning in burn barrels during this ban. Extreme caution should always be used when using burning barrels and should have an appropriate screen on top to deter burning debris from escaping the barrel. We appreciate the assistance and cooperation of our residents in this matter of safety.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Kearney Fire Department at (308) 233-3226.