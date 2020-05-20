Kearney: Multiple people arrested following suspected armed robbery

Multiple people were arrested in Kearney following a suspected armed robbery Tuesday night.

Kearney police said they were called around 11:15 p.m.Tuesday, to the area of Prairie View Apartments on 8th Street to investigate a robbery that had just occurred.

Police said a 37-year-old male reported that an unknown male subject armed with a handgun had threatened him with the firearm and stole his money.

KPD said around 1:00 a.m.Wednesday, officers located one of the suspects at the Super 8 Motel.

Dayton Burton, 21, was arrested for robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Police said investigations determined that other subjects were involved in this robbery. On Wednesday morning, the Kearney/Buffalo County Emergency Services Unit (E.S.U.), served a search warrant at the Baymont Hotel.

Three subjects were located in the hotel room. Vincent Burns, 29, and Keegan Cumpston, 24,were arrested for robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and conspiracy to commit a felony. Shali (Puga) Chavez, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), in regards to this case.

All four suspects were being held in the Buffalo County jail as of Wednesday morning.

