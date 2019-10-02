Kearney PD host Coffee with a Cop Day

The first Wednesday of October is National Coffee with a Cop Day, and today, the Kearney Police Department, visited with their community at Kitt’s Kitchen and Coffee. The day is dedicated to encourage communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.

Police in Kearney got to sit down over coffee with the community to build personal relationships in a stress-free way.

They say that this provides a special opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about KPD’s work in Kearney neighborhoods. Similar events are being held across the country, including in Lincoln.

Chief Waugh of KPD said "These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships and the community policing philosophy which we embrace at Kearney PD."

Wednesday evening, many people came to meet the dozen or so officers, and began having conversations with them. Some were casual, about vacations they’ve taken, but others were more serious, such as one officer who advised a parent about how to deal with suspicious activity of their child. Most encounters with police are stressful for people, whether it’s a traffic stop or serving a warrant, but this casual atmosphere allowed them to address things in a stress-free way.

Additionally, many officers enjoyed just getting to talk with the people they serve. Lieutenant Kevin Thompson of the Kearney Police Department said it was important to him to "Just getting to know people better, just seeing them in a not-stressful environment. We love talking to everybody, We love the opportunity to get to know our people better, in a manner that just is not stressful. "

Kearney-PD hopes this helps break down the barrier of the badge, and show a more personable side to Law Enforcement.