Kearney Public Schools announces cancellation of all scheduled assemblies, events, and programs

Kearney Public Schools announced on Thursday that they will be cancelling all scheduled assemblies, events, and programs, both internal and external, now through March 29 in a press release.

Below is the email sent to Kearney Public School families:



Dear Kearney Public Schools Families,

In continuing to prioritize the health and safety of all students and staff, we are taking this opportunity to update you on our district plan regarding infectious diseases, including coronavirus (COVID-19). In an attempt to minimize exposure, and out of an abundance of caution, we are suspending all scheduled assemblies, events, and programs, both internal and external, now through March 29, 2020. School administrators and building leaders will send separate communication for your school.

From Two Rivers Public Health Department: “While KPS is not making this decision in response to a federal or state mandate, we feel it is appropriate and proactive to suspend the extracurricular activities of students in hopes of maintaining their ability to continue their academics without interruption. At present there are no cases of COVID-19 in Kearney or the Two River Public Health Department jurisdiction, and children are not at the highest risk for having serious complications if they do contract the virus, but minimizing their potential exposures protects our most vulnerable community members as well as our children.”

Currently, there are no immediate plans for short-term or extended school closures. The timing of any closure will be done in consultation with public health officials. KPS will continue to follow our infection control plan. We will continue to monitor student and staff absences and illnesses in conjunction with public health agencies. KPS is taking guidance from the Nebraska Department of Education regarding educational plans for students in the event of a school closure.

To strengthen student awareness, schools are implementing daily announcements about regular hand washing and scheduling hand washing breaks for students at the elementary level. In addition, the district is using an enhanced level of disinfectant in the schools and will be doing additional disinfecting during spring break.

As a reminder, individuals can help protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory infections by:

-Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.

-Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

-Avoid close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick.

-Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

- Keep your student home from school if he/she is not feeling well.

KPS will continue to share updated information and plans. Please trust that we are fully engaged in planning, monitoring, and responding to the COVID - 19 situation in consultation with public health officials.

