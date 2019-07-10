Kearney evacuations continue into Wednesday morning

The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department said, as of Wednesday morning, hundreds of people have been evacuated from their homes. The majority of those evacuations are in south Kearney. Residents are not yet able to return home.

Roads in Kearney remain closed on Wednesday morning as the city deals with flooding.

Evacuations also continue for hotels at Talmadge and 2nd Avenue in Kearney. Hotels remain closed Wednesday morning after travelers were evacuated Tuesday afternoon.

KVFD said crews performed one water rescue early Wednesday morning. Around 12:50 a.m., a pickup was swept off the road and the occupant(s) had to be rescued. Fire crews said everyone is ok.

Kearney Police said parts of 2nd Avenue are still inaccessible. Police are urging drivers to use caution during the morning commute and travel on alternate routes.

Officers were out Tuesday night into Wednesday morning monitoring barricades for safety and security. They will continue to do so through the morning commute on Wednesday.

Police are reminding drivers not to drive through the barricades. Police said many people ignored the barricades on Tuesday -- putting drivers and rescue crews at risk.

Businesses are also impacted by the flooding. According to American Foods Group, Gibbon Packing will not be in production on Wednesday as the Gibbon community deals with the flooding.