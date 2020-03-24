Kearney man arrested after altercation at a Super 8 Motel

A Kearney man was arrested after police said he showed a firearm during an argument with former roommates.

(SOURCE: Buffalo Co. Jail)

According to Kearney police the incident happened around 7:00 p.m. Monday at the Super 8 Motel on W 8th Street.

Police said Marquise Causey, 24, of Kearney arrived to the motel looking to confront two former roommates.

Police said when Causey found the former roommates he threatened them and showed a loaded 9mm handgun.

KPD was called to the scene and upon locating Causey, questioned and then arrested him.

Causey was arrested for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.