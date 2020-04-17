Kearney stand-off ends with no shots fired

A woman who pointed a handgun at neighbors in a Kearney apartment building was arrested after a 90 minute standoff Friday afternoon.

Kearney Police Lieutenant Kevin Thompson told Local4 the call came in around 3:00 Friday afternoon. The woman reportedly had a domestic dispute with her husband and started pointing the gun at other adults at the Emerson Place apartments. She then barricaded herself in her apartment.

That complex is located on East 23rd street near the post office in central Kearney.

The SWAT team was called in during the stand-off. Around 4:30 tactical officers broken into the woman's apartment and disabled her with chemical rounds. She surrendered and was taken to CHI Health Good Samaritan hospital.

Thompson said no shots were fired by the suspect or law enforcement during the standoff.

The suspect's name was not released. Local4 will continue to follow this story as new developments occur.